Whitepaper: Redefining your data protection strategy: Focus on recovery

User expectations of technology have been changing rapidly over the past few years, as consumer technologies and services have raised the bar for service availability, user friendliness, and device independence.

IT managers have become very aware of this change, and a recent IDC survey shows that "improving services to end users" is the top priority this year. Access to information and data is at the core of this trend, with users wanting to access their data anytime, anywhere, and from any device. In response to increasing user expectations on access to and availability of data, IT infrastructure needs to evolve, particularly for data protection. Most IT managers struggle to fulfill the stronger demands on recoverability and find that when it really matters their current data protection products do not live up to expectations.

To improve this, IT managers are increasingly turning to purpose-built backup appliances (PBBAs), which enable IT managers to respond to end-user needs and improve both backup and restore times while reducing the data footprint to a more manageable level.

