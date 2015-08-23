Whitepaper: Reduce downtime to increase ROI

Working out the potential return on investment on a new server or application

is relatively straightforward – if it enables you to do more in less time, profits are

likely to go up, making it worth buying.

If there are no obvious benefits, however, and no immediate gains, then the computation is far more challenging. This has always been the case in the realm of backup and recovery, where the chief benefit is the ability to maintain operations (measured in uptime), rather than enhance the bottom line.

The trouble is, although essential to business continuity, backup and recovery systems are often neglected because they do not directly generate revenue or reduce costs.

However, we can calculate what downtime means to your organisation:

