Apple offers free repairs to its iPhone 6 Plus camera

Apple has identified that a small number of its iPhone 6 Plus devices has a camera problem, and is now offering free repairs.

A number of users complained the iSight component of their device is not working properly.

“Apple has determined that, in a small percentage of iPhone 6 Plus devices, the iSight camera has a component that may fail causing your photos to look blurry,” explained the company.

“The affected units fall into a limited serial number range and were sold primarily between September 2014 and January 2015.”

Users can book an appointment at the Apple repair store to have the camera replaced, but are advised to first check the serial number of their device on the Apple website.

Users have also been warned that if they have other issues, such as a cracked screen, or anything else that might get in the way of the camera replacing effort, they need to get that fixed first. For a price, of course.

“If your iPhone 6 Plus has any damage such as a cracked screen which impairs the camera replacement, that issue will need to be resolved prior to service. In some cases, there may be a cost associated with the repair,” it says on the Apple page.

The first complaints about blurry photos on the iPhone 6 Plus were reported on Apple’s support website in October 2014, just weeks after the device went on sale, according to The Guardian.

Apple is set to release two new devices next month.