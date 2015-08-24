BT Sport bowls over Sky with winning Ashes cricket bid

BT Sport has sealed exclusive rights to show the next Ashes series live after reportedly outbidding its main rival Sky.

The next Ashes, which will be played in Australia in 2017 and 2018, will be the first England away Test to not be shown on Sky for nearly thirty years.

BT Sport's "take over" of the Ashes coverage includes free-to-air rights to daily highlights packages of international matches as well the broadcasting the women's Ashes.

The BT Sport deal also includes showing all Australian home international matches live for the next five years, which comprises of all the test matches, one-day internationals and T20 internationals.

"Having not overpaid for Premier League rights we feel very confident we're in a good position moving forward," Delia Bushell, Managing Director of BT TV and BT Sport said. "We're in a good position to bid for the rights we see value in.

"With more cricket content now available via BT Sport, free-to-air television and through our digital platforms, we are making the game more accessible to more people. The principle of taking the game to more people is very important in our efforts to grow the game," according to Ben Amarfio, General Manager Communications and Marketing for Cricket Australia.

Despite BT Sport's winning big reportedly being £20 million higher than that of its rival, Sky has still retained the rights to the home Ashes series in 2019.

Image source: Investec