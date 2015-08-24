Daily deal: Over £40 off a Samsung SAM 850 Pro 256GB Solid State Drive

Good morning everyone. The weekend's sunshine has been replaced by a rather dull and grey Monday, but it's not all bad because we've got another great bargain to start the week.

Today's daily deal features a Samsung SAM 850 Pro 256GB 2.5 inch SATA III Solid State Drive, which can be yours for just £106.16, saving you £43.83 (29 per cent).

The Samsung 850 PRO SSD redefines storage with the world’s first drive based on 3D VNAND flash, offering exceptional read/write performance, reliability and power management efficiency.

The 850 Pro delivers up to 2x the speed, density and endurance of conventional flash, using a 3D V-NAND architecture which stacks 32 cell layers on top of one another.

It is built to handle a minimum of 150 Terabytes Written over the lifetime of the drive - which equates to a 40 GB daily read/write workload over a 10-year period - and efficient power management means it boasts the lowest power consumption of any SSD when in standby or full use.

To get this deal on a Samsung SAM 850 Pro 256GB Solid State Drive for yourself, simply click the 'Buy Now' button above or below.