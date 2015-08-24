IP EXPO Europe 2015: Wikipedia founder confirmed as opening keynote speaker

Jimmy Wales, entrepreneur and founder of Wikipedia, will deliver the opening keynote speech this year at Europe’s number one IT event, IP EXPO Europe 2015, taking place at London’s ExCeL.

At the event on Wednesday 7 October, Wales will discuss the current state and future of Internet privacy and online censorship.

Famous for creating the world’s largest online encyclopaedia and for his controversial views on online freedom of speech, Jimmy will address the dangers of government snooping, the value of encryption, and the negative impact of cyber security failures on freedom of expression and democracy.

Bradley Maule-ffinch, IP EXPO Europe’s Director of Strategy, says: “Jimmy has strong views on European regulations relating to Internet censorship and the impact this has on businesses, so we are very excited to hear him speak at this year’s IP EXPO Europe.”

Wales is also expected to discuss the business impact of Edward Snowden’s NSA disclosures, as well as the UK Government’s Investigatory Powers Bill, or ‘Snoopers’ Charter’, which calls for ISPs and mobile network operators to keep records of individual users’ browsing activity over a 12 month period.

Wales’ keynote will take place at 10am on Wednesday 7 October, in the IP EXPO Europe keynote theatre, ExCel London. For further information, or to register FREE, visit the IP EXPO website or search for #IPEXPO on Twitter.

The post Jimmy Wales, entrepreneur and founder of Wikipedia, confirmed as opening keynote speaker at IP EXPO Europe 2015 appeared first on IT SECURITY GURU.