Leaked Huawei Nexus images show unusual design

Leaked images of the upcoming Huawei manufactured Nexus smartphone suggest that it will have a slightly unusual design.

Photographs of both the rear and front of the handset also provide a number of interesting clues to potential features that could be included.

The Nexus brand of smartphones and tablets are co-developed by Google but the hardware manufacturing is outsourced. The next iterations in the Nexus range include a 5.2-inch handset developed by LG and a 5.7-inch smartphone manufactured by Huawei. A video of the LG device has already been leaked online and now images of the Huawei version have been shared by Google+ user Tiesen Fu.

The images suggest that the Huawei phone will replicate the smaller LG device by including a fingerprint sensor on the back of the handset. The rear of the smartphone also includes a distinctive oval panel where the camera will be positioned. Both the Huawei and LG Nexus smartphones are expected to showcase Google’s latest operating system, confirmed as Android 6.0 Marshmallow.

Although LG has manufactured Nexus smartphones previously, this is the first time that Huawei has been tasked with producing one of Google’s flagship devices. If rumours prove to be correct, the Chinese firm is looking to impress consumers with some high-end specs. The device is expected to include a Snapdragon 820 processor, a Quad HD resolution display and a USB Type-C connector.

If the latest images are genuine, however, the design of the Huawei Nexus could be divisive, but it’s always worth taking rumours with a pinch of salt until an official announcement surfaces.