LG launches the G Pad II 10.1 tablet

LG has announced a new tablet, the G Pad II 10.1. The South Korean company has said it will showcase the new device at the IFA conference, taking place next month in Berlin, Germany.

In terms of hardware, the LG G Pad II 10.1 comes with a 10.1-inch inch WUXGA (1920x1200 pixels) display, with a pixel density of 224ppi.

It comes with a 2.26GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 processor, and with 2GB of RAM.

In terms of software, it will be powered by Android 5.1.1 Lollipop. The device will have 16GB of internal storage and will support expandable storage via microSD.

The tablet has a 5-megapixel rear and 2-megapixel front cameras.

The LG G Pad II 10.1 is backed by a 7400mAh battery, measures 254.3x161.1x7.8mm, and weighs 489 grams.

The tablet will be available in Wi-Fi only and LTE models and will go on sale in markets in North America, Europe and Asia. Exact prices, as well as availability, are not known at this time and, according to a report by NDTV Gadgets, that information should be available to us during IFA.

The company adds that its new LG G Pad II 10.1 comes with Reader Mode, which while reading ebooks reduces the blue light of the display backlight. The Dual Window mode divides the screen allowing to run two apps at the same time, and QuickMemo+ allows users to create, save and share memos from any screen.

The new tablet also comes with a set of Microsoft Office apps preloaded, as well as 100GB of OneDrive storage for two years.