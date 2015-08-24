Man commits suicide after his email is found in the Ashley Madison hack

Days after his email address was found among the data leak from the Ashley Madison website, a police captain in San Antonio took his own life.

It is unclear whether he committed suicide because of the email leak or not.

According to a report by the IB Times, the 25-year veteran of the City of San Antonio police department was one of three officials who saw their email addresses leaked.

It was confirmed that his email address was found, but as the Ashley Madison site does not require users to verify their email address, basically anyone could have used it.

The suicide was first reported by the San Antonio Express News which doesn't identify the person in question and said it "wasn't clear whether his death had anything to do with the leak".

IB Times says there are 99,157 accounts located in the City of San Antonio in Texas which has a population of 1.4 million, making it the 14th biggest city in the world in terms of accounts on the affairs website.

A statement from city officials said because Ashley Madison doesn't verify email addresses it "cannot confirm whether these addresses were legitimately used to access the site." The statement goes on to say: "The City does use internet filters to block access to various websites, including the Ashley Madison site, which has been blocked for some time from City employees."

Ashley Madison is a website that connects married people looking for an affair. Information of its 37 million users was recently stolen by a group of hackers going by the name The Impact Team, and was published online.