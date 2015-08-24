New technology promises week-long iPhone battery

Intelligent Energy, experts in low carbon fuel cell systems who work across the board from consumer electronics through to powering vehicles, has announced the development of an iPhone battery that can last for a week.

Yes, the idea that you can use your Apple smartphone for an entire week without needing to recharge could become a reality thanks to this UK-based firm’s new integrated hydrogen fuel cell.

The cell fits into the current iPhone 6 chassis with no alterations, alongside the phone’s existing battery, with the only other change required being the addition of some vents on the rear of the device to allow tiny quantities of water vapour produced by the cell to be released.

Intelligent Energy has already developed a prototype iPhone 6 – and Apple has reportedly been involved in that development process – which benefits from the system, and according to a report in the Telegraph, the current prototype sees the hydrogen gas being replenished via an adapted headphone socket.

However, the idea for the commercial product is to have a disposable cartridge that would slot into the bottom of the handset. This cartridge would give you seven days of battery life for around the same price as a simple cup of coffee, or at least that’s the hope of the company.

That would certainly be a small price to pay for many, particularly heavier iPhone users, who struggle with battery issues (particularly as their phone gets older, and the battery naturally holds less charge).

Although how much usage a week’s worth is – presumably an “average” week – wasn’t actually quantified in terms of actual hours of longevity. And if you use the cartridges regularly, that weekly cost will soon add up…

How far off is a potential commercial launch? Mark Lawson-Statham, corporate finance chief at the firm, told the Telegraph: “Our view is that this is a couple of years out but really it’s about how quickly does our partner want to press the button and get on with it?”

So this could be on board for the iPhone 7S, in theory.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 6S launch looms large, with Apple’s next handset expected to come with Force Touch on board, and it’s also apparently going to be much tougher, in order to finally put the whole “bendgate” scandal to bed.

