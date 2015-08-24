Samsung working on 18.4-inch Android tablet

Samsung might be planning a massive tablet with a 18.4-inch 1080p display.

Codenamed Tahoe, the tablet will be the largest in Samsung’s range running Android. It could be a new push to entice schools, offices and large screen users to a tablet.

The tablet will feature an 18.4-inch LCD display, the Exynos 7580 octa-core processor, 2GB of RAM, 32GB of internal storage, 5,700mAh battery, microSD card slot and 8-megapixel rear camera.

Those specs are quite odd, considering you would expect the large tablet to be marketed at high-end consumers. Samsung is reportedly also working on a Windows 10 tablet with a similarly massive display, but running on an Intel Core M processor and 4GB of RAM.

Whatever Samsung’s plans are for this tablet, they don’t seem too exciting outside of the 18.4-inch display. Google didn’t add any special changes to display resolution for large devices in Android 5.1 Lollipop either.

Large devices running Android and Windows have been tried before. Microsoft offers its own 84-inch Surface Hub to businesses and several companies have designed coffee table tablets.

Source: SamMobile