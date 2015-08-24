Spotify wants your photos in data push

Spotify has changed its privacy policy, and it allows the service to collect more data from its users, data that has nothing to do with music.

Among other things, Spotify will gather photographs, contacts and other types of multimedia files.

Besides, the service will gather GPS info, accelerometer data, as well as voices that were recorded while voice-controlling the smartphone.

Although Spotify said the new data collection tools are being introduced to improve its services and that users would be able to opt out, the updated policy generated angry responses.

The real reason? Ad prices, apparently.

The majority of Spotify's 75 million users are on the free, advertising-supported version of the service, although the new policy also applies to its 20 million paying subscribers, Telegraph writes in a report.

Spotify's previous privacy policy made no mention of sharing data with advertisers, although it did reference "certain trusted business partners". The company's blogpost on the matter said simply that it was providing "more clarity on how we share data with partners".

Some of the high-profile users have already turned their profiles off because of the new policy, including Markus Persson, the creator of Minecraft.

However, Spotify did say it values its users’ privacy and that it will allow anyone to opt out of sharing some data.

It said collecting more data would allow it to improve the service. Daniel Ek, its chief executive, personally responded to concerns on Twitter.

“We explicitly will ask when using camera or GPS. However both changing playlist image and running feature,” he said.