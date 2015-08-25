ALM offers £240,000 reward for catching Ashley Madison hackers

Following the Ashley Madison hack, which has exposed as many as 37 million user accounts, its parent company Avid Life Media is offering a $500,000 Canadian (£240,000) bounty to streamline the process of identifying the hackers.

The bounty will be given to anyone who helps in the "identification, arrest and prosecution of the person or persons responsible for the leak of the Ashley Madison database," the company said in a press conference.

The hackers, which called themselves the Impact Team, compromised credit card details and exposed nude pictures and email addresses of users, including prominent government officials.

"We know that there are people out there who know one or more of these individuals, and we invite them to come forward," the company furthers.

"While we are confident that the authorities will identify and prosecute each of them to the fullest extent of the law, we also know there are individuals out there who can help to make this happen faster."

Bryce Evans, acting staff superintendent of Toronto Police that the Ashley Madison hack is "one of the largest data breaches in the world and is very unique on its own in that it exposed tens of millions of people's personal information."

Evans said his force is working with the FBI and Homeland Security in the USA to assist with the investigation.

Image source: Shutterstock/Givaga