Britain has a cheap smartphone of its own

A new smartphone company called Wileyfox unveiled its first two smartphone models which will soon be available in the UK and the rest of Europe.

The company hopes to achieve success by offering cheap smartphone models with good enough hardware specs, something which, as we've seen in China, obviously works.

The two devices are named Storm and Swift, with the former being the more premium of the two.

It comes with a 5.5-inch 1080p display, a Snapdragon 615 processor, 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. In the camera department, you'll find a 20-megapixel camera on the back and an 8-megapixel version up front.

It will run Android-based Cyanogen OS, and is expected to cost £199.

The other model, named Swift, is Storm’s little brother, and offers somewhat lower specs.

The resolution of the 5-inch display is slightly lower, and it runs on a less powerful Snapdragon 410 processor and 2GB of RAM. There's 16GB of onboard storage and, like the Storm, it comes with a microSD slot that supports up to 32GB cards.

In terms of camera, this model comes with a 13-megapixel rear-facing camera and a 5-megapixel selfie snapper. This device will cost £129.

Both handsets will be available exclusively online in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Pre-orders start this week, with the cheaper Swift shipping in early September before its beefier Storm sibling arrives in October.

Wileyfox is a company you probably haven’t heard of before. Headquartered in London, it calls itself “a mobile phone company with a difference”.