Daily deal: Save £60 on a Linksys Dual Band AC1900 Smart Wi-Fi Router

It seems to be birthday season at the moment, with Windows 95 celebrating its 20th birthday yesterday and the Linux operating system turning 24 years old today.

Today's daily deal features a Linksys EA6900 Dual Band AC1900 Smart Wi-Fi Router, which can be yours for just £110.99, saving you £59.00 (35 per cent).

Get superior performance and enjoy speeds up to 4.3x faster than wireless-N with the Linksys AC1900 Dual-Band Smart Wi-Fi Router.

Using wireless-AC technology this router offers exceptional data streaming speeds of up to AC1900 Mbps (N600 + AC1300), making it ideal for large households, serious gamers, and HD video enthusiasts.

The AC1900 boasts three adjustable antennas that help distribute the Wi-Fi signal and extend its range throughout your home, USB 2.0 and USB 3.0 ports, letting you easily share devices like external hard drives and printers across your network and four gigabit ports to connect wired devices at speeds up to 10x faster than Ethernet.

With Linksys Smart Wi-Fi, you are able to control your home network through a smartphone, tablet or computer. Functionality includes restricting internet access during certain times of the day, creating unique passwords for your guests and monitoring activity.

To get this deal on a Linksys AC1900 Smart Wi-Fi Router for yourself, simply click the 'Buy Now' button above or below.