Google now testing new food photos feature in Maps app

Google is bringing a new feature to its Maps application on Android, with testing underway on the ability for users to easily add snaps of meals to the app.

The idea is that if you're in a restaurant, and are served with a particularly impressive looking meal (or indeed a cocktail, perhaps), you can take a photo and link it to the establishment.

Those browsing through the eateries on Google Maps can then get a close look at the sort of dishes these establishments serve, and when twinned with reviews, will make your mobile phone an even more powerful tool when it comes to deciding where you’re going to eat out.

According to Android Police, which spotted the development, this feature is now rolling out in the US to “local guides level 3 and above”.

The Maps app will apparently send a notification to a user who has snapped a photo, to quote Google, “in public places that Google thinks are interesting to other people, like restaurants and bars”, facilitating the swift upload of said photo with a minimum of fuss.

If you’re not interested in uploading snaps, however, you can of course turn these notifications off.

Earlier this month, Google updated the Maps app for iOS introducing a "night mode" which tones down the brightness, switching to a darker colour palette which is more friendly to the eyes when you’re navigating after dark.