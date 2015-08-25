Intel and Mirantis announce strategic partnership to push OpenStack

Intel and Mirantis have launched a strategic partnership to boost OpenStack in the enterprise, with the former leading a round of funding and stumping up $100 million itself (£63 million) to further the cause.

The idea of the partnership is to push adoption of OpenStack by enterprises across the globe, and accelerate the honing and bolstering of features for the enterprise world. Mirantis notes that the areas the collaboration will address include storage, network integration, performance and scale, and last but certainly not least, big data.

Other investors putting their money where their mouth is in the round of funding which is backing the collaboration include Goldman Sachs, August Capital, Insight Venture Partners, Ericsson, Sapphire Ventures and WestSummit Capital.

Mirantis further notes that it has had a record-breaking year previous to the partnership, and expects momentum to increase with this deal. The company noted that Mirantis OpenStack has helped a number of major firms, including one national retailer cut its hardware costs in half, and a big credit card firm slash its IT operational costs by 80 per cent.

Alex Freedland, co-founder and president of Mirantis, commented: “With Intel as our partner, we’ll show the world that open design, open development and open licensing is the future of cloud infrastructure software. Mirantis’ goal is to make OpenStack the best way to deliver cloud software, surpassing any proprietary solutions.

“Every industry is being disrupted by software. Smart enterprises are embracing the cloud to grow top line revenues and get new services to market faster. Mirantis is the only vendor 100 percent committed to only OpenStack.”