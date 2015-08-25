World’s first syndicated startup investment trading platform coming

Technology developer ChromaWay and startup data intelligence provider Funderbeam are about to launch the world’s first syndicated startup investment trading platform.

It will use coloured coins to record trades. The goal is to eliminate costly intermediaries and create a fast, transparent, and liquid secondary market.

Urmas Peiker, cofounder at Funderbeam told IBTimes: "There is a lot of money available to startups. The investment cycle is heavily front-loaded, however. Once you've invested in an early-stage company, but want to sell your stake, or a sliver of it, what are your options?

"There aren't many. It's cumbersome, costly, emotional, and just feels weird - because it's not yet commonplace. Or if you've missed out on an investment round and want to join in later.

"It's time to upgrade our thinking and ask how it should all happen in the future, and then go ahead and do it."

The idea revolves around coloured coins, a way of attaching meta-data to Bitcoin. According to the IBTimes report, the underlying asset is going to be a startup and the value of coloured coin derives from that investment, so fluctuation in the value of Bitcoin won't have a material effect on the price of the coloured coin.

Henrik Hjelte, chief executive officer of ChromaWay noted that "connecting virtual tokens to real assets has a lot of subtleties".

He told IBTimes: "While the technology is based on the Bitcoin security model, there are still details about how added protocols work that affect security, and we believe ChromaWay has the best protocol for security and taking advantage of what is really good in terms of blockchain innovation.

"Most complexities are probably on the regulatory side. Funderbeam's domain expertise here is crucial to a project like this.

"We believe that existing laws in many jurisdictions are compatible with innovative technology like this. But it takes some time and know-how to get it right and communicate with relevant authorities," said Hjelte.

When the Funderbeam marketplace launches, users will be able to easily create or join a syndicate, and then trade the syndicate's colored coins.