Why cloud storage needn’t be a security headache

Even in computing terms, the cloud is relatively new and as with any new phenomenon there are stumbling blocks and naysayers.

For cloud computing, this has often centred on security issues and claims that it is less secure than local storage.

While it is true that, when poorly implemented, the cloud can be at the root of some nasty security headaches, to state that on-premise solutions are always more secure is an oversimplification. Improvements to cloud security, including the implementation of end-to-end encryption, has been one of the key reasons why more and more businesses are taking advantage of third-party suppliers.

The flexibility provided by cloud computing is often used to explain productivity benefits, but it is also at the heart of recent security improvements. The way that cloud computing is able to seamlessly integrate with on-premise applications and storage means that organisations have the freedom to choose which resources are stored in the cloud. If data regulations or security fears mean that a business doesn’t want customer data stored in the cloud, it can remain locally stored while other resources are outsourced.

Similarly, integration is driving more companies towards hybrid cloud solutions. By using a combination of dedicated servers and the public cloud, companies can combine agility and security more easily. Applications that require regular updates can benefit from automated cloud-based deployments, while internally stored information remains secure.

Cloud storage is no longer viewed as the security weak link, as shown by the types of businesses now adopting the technology including those in banking, healthcare and legal sectors. All these industries hold sensitive information and so for them, cloud security must stand up to the highest level of scrutiny.

