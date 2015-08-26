Samsung Galaxy Note 5 has a serious design flaw

There is a serious problem with Samsung's Galaxy Note 5 smartphone and its stylus, which can potentially damage the handset if reinserted into its slot incorrectly.

Specifically, if you put the stylus in backwards far enough, it can get stuck, and the resulting struggle to then yank it out can potentially break the mechanism in the pen’s slot which detects whether it has been removed or not (and then executes appropriate functions for stylus use).

This feature is then effectively broken.

The problem is that with previous versions of the Note phablet, it wasn’t possible to put the stylus in the wrong way – at least not without considerable force, which no one in their right mind would apply.

However, with the Galaxy Note 5, if you insert the stylus backwards it slides in just as easily as putting it in the correct way.

Furthermore, it seems Samsung was aware of this issue, and added a section to the official instruction manual for the phone, warning users not to insert the S Pen the wrong way round.

As Android Police noted (the site which initially highlighted the problem), the warning reads: "Be sure to insert your S Pen with the nib pointed inward. Inserting the S Pen the wrong way can cause it to become stuck and can damage the pen and your phone."

This advice was not present in previous manuals for the company’s phablet range.

Samsung has issued several statements to the press in response to this issue, simply stating that users should follow the phone’s instructions to avoid any problems with their stylus and handset.

The problem is, of course, that not everyone reads the instructions – or more to the point, hardly anyone reads the manual. So this is likely to cause a fair bit of grief, one way or another.

Inserting the stylus the wrong way is an easy enough mistake to make in a careless or rushed moment, and indeed should youngsters, for example, get hold of your phone, it’s certainly a scenario you can imagine happening.

When that causes irreversible damage to the device, that’s obviously not good.