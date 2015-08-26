Leaked Microsoft documents reveal September launch for Office 2016

Just as with Windows 10, Microsoft has been running a preview program for Office 2016. After launching the Mac version of the office suite, we’ve been waiting for news about the PC edition will be released.

Now, thanks to a leaked document, we now know it is due to launch on 22 September.

Internal documents obtained by WinFuture.de show that Office 2016 is set to launch in less than a month for home and professional users. Microsoft is preparing staff for the event, asking them to install the preview version for now and keep an eye on the Office 2016 Launch Hub for training documentation and other materials.

There have been a few preview versions of Office 2016 and - as has become the norm with Microsoft - there's a strong focus on the cloud. For business users, there are collaborative features such as Real Time Typing, and all of the programs in the suite have undergone a gradual evolution rather than a dramatic overhaul.

The internal memo says:

On September 22, 2015, we'll release Office 2016 - with updates for Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote, Outlook, Skype for Business, Project, Visio, Access, and Publisher. The innovation wave continues in Q2 with the release of E5 and Skype for Business, and on-premise servers will follow.

It is expected that pricing will be broadly in line with Office 2013, but it shouldn't be long before we have official confirmation.