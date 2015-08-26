Mumsnet hacked and swatted, again

Mumsnet, UK's biggest online network for parents, has suffered another distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack, followed by a swatting attack, the media have reported on Wednesday.

Justine Roberts, Mumsnet's founder, revealed the latest attacks were “double the size of last week’s”.

The attack shut the site down, she said.

“We were hit by another denial of service attack which meant we were offline until this morning, as soon as we got back up we were attacked again.“

“This attack was double the size of the previous one and was distributed across many servers but we have no reason to believe that any security breaches occurred, the intention was to take the site offline.“

“We are contracting external protection providers to help deal with future issues. The police are continuing their investigation.”

For those unaware with the term 'swatting', it's a prank call to the police which requires law enforcement to send heavily armed units to a certain location. Those units are called SWAT in the States (Special Weapons And Tactics).

In the original incident, when armed police were called to Ms Robert’s £1.5 million Islington home in the early hours of August 11, a hoax caller claimed a man had murdered a woman and that people were being held hostage at the home she shares with BBC Newsnight editor Ian Katz, Standard reports.

This was shortly after a cyber-attack on the site sent it offline.

This time, someone called the police to say a bomb had been planted at a premises in Highgate, believed to be its headquarters.

A hacker hilariously named @DadSecurity claimed responsibility for the attack via Twitter.