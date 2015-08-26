Facebook Spam King is facing jail time

Sigh, I wish I could send people to jail for sending me messages on Facebook.

According to a report by The Telegraph, Spamford Wallace, AKA David Frederix (his real name is Sanford Wallace), pleaded guilty to sending 27 million messages on Facebook, and now faces possible three years in jail and up to £160,000 fine.

On Monday, Wallace was released on bond and is scheduled to be sentenced on 7 December.

What did he do? In 2008 and 2009, he gained access to some 500,000 Facebook accounts and used them to send unwanted messages to their friends' profiles.

Links within the messages would then encourage users to hand over personal details or send them to websites that would pay Wallace for driving traffic.

He was ordered not to access Facebook in 2009, after the social network brought a civil case against him, but he quickly breached that order. He also pleaded guilty for this crime on Monday.

He was arrested in August 2011 in Las Vegas.

Sanford Wallace came to notoriety in 1997, promoting himself as the original "Spam King".

Wallace's prolific spamming has resulted in encounters with the United States government, anti-spam activists, and large corporations such as Facebook and MySpace. Wallace initially started sending junk faxes before moving on to spyware and email spam.

Wallace filed for bankruptcy in June 2009. On October 29, 2009, federal judge Jeremy D. Fogel awarded Facebook $711 million (£454m) in damages.

Although Facebook believed it was unlikely to collect due to Wallace's bankruptcy, the presiding judge in the case also recommended criminal contempt charges against Wallace, which carry the possibility of incarceration