VMware announces new collaboration tool partnership

For enterprises to stay on top of their IT and in particular to deal with incidents they need to be able to navigate through high volumes of information and work out what’s important.

In order that operations teams can minimise time lost from searching mixed information sources and spend more time on resolving incidents, ops performance specialist PagerDuty is announcing integration with VMware's Socialcast enterprise social collaboration tool.

"During an incident, enterprises must currently navigate through a glut of information sources to resolve issues and maintain uptime," says PagerDuty Vice President of Product Management, Jonathan Wilkinson. "With this integration, we're deepening our commitment to supporting the enterprise and enabling faster and more efficient resolutions".

By linking with VMware, PagerDuty creates an integrated workflow across the tools that IT operations teams are already using. Incidents can be understood and resolved more efficiently with a means to share the data needed to fix the problem and the ability to seamlessly access that information from any device or platform.

"Two-way integration between Socialcast and the PagerDuty operations performance platform sets a new bar in helping our common customers identify and resolve IT issues rapidly," says Bob Schultz, vice president and general manager, Workspace Services, End-User Computing at VMware. "The ability to swiftly communicate about time-sensitive incidents is critical, and our collaboration with PagerDuty will provide our customers an even better solution to resolve issues quickly".

The feature is available now via the Socialcast Integration Store. It will also be demonstrated at next month's VMworld conference in San Francisco.

Photo Credit: dotshock/Shutterstock