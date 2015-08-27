Images of two new Lumia phones leaked

A known tech leaker Evan Blass has posted a couple of pictures on his Twitter profile which seem to be press renders of the upcoming Lumia phones.

According to the tweets, the two phones are Microsoft Lumia 950 and Lumia 950XL, codenamed Talkman and Cityman, respectively.

https://twitter.com/evleaks/status/636690623714586624

It was rumoured that Microsoft is planning to unveil a couple of smartphones in October, and those should run Windows 10 Mobile.

Both devices have distinctive design features that we've seen on previous Nokia handsets, such as the camera bulge.

The two devices are very similar in design and differentiate only in screen size: the 950XL has a 5.7-inch display (slightly larger than an iPhone 6 Plus) while the 950 sits at 5.2-inches. Both phones have identical chipsets, cameras (20MP PureView lenses), RAM and support USB Type-C.

In April 2014, Microsoft has acquired Nokia, the Finnish mobile phone manufacturer. Nokia failed to compete with Samsung and Apple mostly because it failed to adapt to the Android/iOS transition and held on to the dying Symbian OS.

Microsoft, on the other hand, needed a smartphone manufacturer to push its operating system into the mobile waters and to compete with both Google and Apple for the market.

Even though Windows Phone doesn't take up much of the smartphone market share (Android and iOS combined make up 6.8 per cent, while Microsoft's Windows Phone is at 2.5 per cent), the American software company is going all in on the smartphone market, hoping that the newly released Windows 10 will spark the interest in their devices.