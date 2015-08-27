Obi Worldphone introduces two new smartphones

Former Apple CEO John Sculley announced two new smartphones from his Obi Worldphone brand, built to target the developing world.

The devices, powered by Android, will apparently cost less than £160, and are built for the Asian, African and the Middle Eastern markets, Cnet says in a report.

Sculley described the SF1 and SJ1.5 in a statement as "two high-quality, premium-designed smartphones priced at an exceptional value to attracting discerning young people in fast-growth markets in Asia, Africa and the Middle East."

The SF1, named after San Francisco, is a 4G/LTE smartphone equipped with a 5-inch, 1,920x1,080-resolution Gorilla Glass 4 display, a metal and fibreglass body, dual SIM card slots, a Snapdragon 615 processor and a 13-megapixel rear camera.

It will come in two variations; a $199 (£128) model with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage and a $249 (£160) model decked out with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.

Meanwhile, the 3G SJ1.5, a homage to San Jose, features more budget specs. It's powered by a MediaTek MT6580 Quad-Core processor and has a 5-inch HD Gorilla Glass 3 display, dual SIM slots and 16GB of internal storage with expandable memory.

The devices are similar to one another and can be differentiated by the rubber detailing on the bottom of the SJ1.5.

Sculley is a 76-year-old American businessman, perhaps best known for firing Steve Jobs from Apple in 1985, eight years before he himself was sacked as CEO.

Since then, he has been active in the tech world.