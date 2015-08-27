Truly and utterly anonymous messaging app for iOS released

A truly anonymous, location-based messaging app for iOS, called “Thoughts Around Me” has launched today. According to Mana, the London-based app development studio behind it, this is the world’s first app of this kind.

'Thoughts Around Me' lets users anonymously post messages based on their current location and respond to thoughts posted by other people in the local area. The app also lets users post pictures and animated GIFs, as well as upvote and downvote other people's messages by swiping to the left or right.

According to the press release, the app collects absolutely no information about the user. It does not need a name, a phone number, email, nothing. Just install, and start using.

“As ‘Thoughts Around Me’ is totally anonymous, users do not need to complete a sign-up procedure, and can start posting messages as soon as they install it. The app also features a robust reporting and flagging system to control abuse of the platform,” it says.

Kassem Younis, Chief Executive of Mana, said: “Thoughts Around Me is a world where everyone is equal. One where the concepts of age, sex, gender, income and sexual orientation do not exist. It does not matter who you are, what you have done or where you are from. It is the complete democratisation of social media. Anonymity as well as affording this complete equality, also gives people the complete freedom and safety to explore their own experiences, challenges and ideas with others. This is incredibly empowering.

Anonymity encourages free speech, believes Mahdi Yahya, Mana co-founder.

“In many places in the world, especially right now in the Middle East, anonymity provides the only way for people to share thoughts about their situation free from fear.”