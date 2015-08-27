Windows 10 now on 90,000 devices

Windows 10 is making great progress and is now, according to reports coming out of Microsoft, installed on more than 90 million devices worldwide.

However, the company is still far, far away from its goal of having the operating system installed on a billion devices. That includes PCs, laptops, tablets and smartphones.

Tweeting about Windows 10's success on Wednesday, the company's corporate vice president of marketing for Windows said the OS is now powering more than 90,000 different computer and tablet models.

“#Windows10: More than 90,000 unique PC or tablet models have upgraded to Windows 10“, he said in a tweet.

https://twitter.com/yusuf_i_mehdi/status/636525989049188352

Windows 10 has gotten off to a great start. In the first 24 hours after the launch, the operating system was installed on 14 million devices worldwide.

The operating system's main features is the Start menu (which has returned, after being absent on Windows 8), and Cortana, Microsoft’s virtual assistant and Siri’s competitor.

However, the OS is not without its problems. According to recent reports, the OS will block unauthorised software and hardware, which is something that didn’t sit well with customers.

The new clause 7b for Europe, under ‘Updates to the Services or Software, and Changes to These Terms’, reads: “Sometimes you’ll need software updates to keep using the Services. We may automatically check your version of the software and download software updates or configuration changes, including those that prevent you from accessing the Services, playing counterfeit games, or using unauthorized hardware peripheral devices. You may also be required to update the software to continue using the Services.”

Windows 10 can be acquired as an upgrade for Windows 7 and Windows 8.