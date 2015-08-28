A billion people used Facebook on Monday

Monday was a great day for Facebook. That day, a billion people used the social media network. And the world, having slightly over seven billion people, means one in seven people on Earth used Facebook at some point on Monday.

It was such an important milestone that Mr Zuckerberg himself posted about it on his page.

“For the first time ever, one billion people used Facebook in a single day. On Monday, 1 in 7 people on Earth used Facebook to connect with their friends and family,” wrote Zuckerberg in a post on his personal profile.

“When we talk about our financials, we use average numbers, but this is different. This was the first time we reached this milestone, and it’s just the beginning of connecting the whole world.”

However, this number was just a matter of time, as the social media has been growing steadily. In the second quarter this year, averaged 968 million daily active users, and 1.49 billion monthly active users.

The next milestone will probably be to connect a billion people using mobile devices, and that one also might be very close.

According to a report by The Guardian, during the same period, 844 million people connected to Facebook via a mobile device.

“A more open and connected world is a better world. It brings stronger relationships with those you love, a stronger economy with more opportunities, and a stronger society that reflects all of our values,” wrote Zuckerberg.

“Thank you for being part of our community and for everything you've done to help us reach this milestone. I’m looking forward to seeing what we accomplish together.”