Amazon is giving away over $10,000 worth of Android apps and games for free

Why pay for something when you can get it for free? Provided free, really is free of course (so many "free" things these days come with hidden costs).

If you’re an Android user you’ll want to sit up and pay attention to a new app from Amazon which provides a way to get your hands on all of the apps and games that are actually available for free throughout the Amazon Appstore.

Better still, while the apps and games offered might include in-app purchases in other stores, in Amazon Underground, everything is entirely free. Find an app you like and you'll pay nothing for it, ever.

You can view details of Amazon Underground here, and also download the app. Like the Amazon Appstore itself, Amazon Underground isn’t available on Google Play. You can get the app by visiting amazon.com/underground from your Android Phone, or by entering your email address here. You can install it and make use of the savings on any Android device.

Amazon Underground is available in the USA, UK, France and Germany.

