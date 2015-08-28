Apple confirms 9 September press event to launch iPhone 6S

Apple has confirmed a press event for 9 September, sending out invites for the media shindig which will see the launch of the new iPhones – and the refresh of the Apple TV streaming media box of tricks, as well as other potential goodies.

9 to 5 Mac spotted the invitation, with the event taking place at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium over in San Francisco, which previous rumours had pointed to. Proceedings will kick-off at 10:00 local time, which is 18:00 UK time, as usual.

The invitation shows the top of the Apple logo, and there’s the ever present single sentence hint as to what will be revealed, with this year’s tagline being, appropriately enough: “Hey Siri, give us a hint.”

So we can expect to hear plenty about Apple’s digital assistant, and indeed this is thought to be a reference to the fact that Siri will come integrated with the new Apple TV box, possibly with a microphone in the remote control allowing for voice searches and commands.

The Apple TV hasn’t been doing so well lately, and according to the latest figures from Parks Associates, it has slipped into fourth position in terms of streaming media box sales over in the US, behind Roku, Google and Amazon’s Fire TV. So this refresh seems a timely one…

As ever though, all eyes will be on the new iPhone 6S models, which are expected to incorporate Force Touch technology to revamp the interface, and allow for many shortcuts to cut down on the number of button presses the user has to make.

Apple is certainly expecting the 6S to pick up from and continue the iPhone 6 handsets’ high level of success, and indeed a record initial production run has been ordered according to sources, with 85 to 90 million units expected to be rolling off the production lines.

Image Credit: 9 to 5 Mac