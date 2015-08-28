Apple isn't going to launch a cheaper iPhone 6C next month

It seems that Apple won't be unveiling the much rumoured iPhone 6C when it comes to the company’s big launch event early next month.

As we reported earlier today, Apple has just confirmed the iPhone launch event for 9 September, but a potentially wallet-friendly iPhone 6C – a smaller model that reverts back to a 4in screen, as seen in the pre-iPhone 6 days – won't be making an appearance according to sources who spoke to 9 to 5 Mac.

However, if you were looking forward to this device, don't despair, as the tipsters confirm that Apple has been working on making such a handset, but it simply isn't ready to ship yet.

Only time will tell if it eventually emerges, but it won't be doing so next month.

All we'll see is the expected iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus, and 9 to 5 Mac also reckons that the iPhone 5C is going to be done away with. Those who want a smaller, cheaper Apple smartphone will apparently have to make do with the iPhone 5S.

9 to 5 Mac is generally pretty reliable, and all this makes sense to us. As ever, though, bear in mind that this is all speculation.

Even if a new lower cost iPhone 'C' model is introduced, serious doubts have been aired by analysts concerning whether it will make much of an impact, and how much it will struggle against the cheaper Android handsets out there.

Apple has a habit of pitching the price of even its non-high-end handsets at a relatively expensive level, particularly compared to some Android phones which can be dirt cheap. You’re never likely to see a truly ‘cheap’ iPhone, as it would simply mess with Apple’s premium hardware image too much.

At any rate, all we’re sure to see at next month’s launch event are the iPhone 6S models, along with the refreshed Apple TV.

Image Credit: The Guardian