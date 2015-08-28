Huawei Honor 7 now available in Europe

Huawei has launched its Honor 7 smartphone in Europe today, the media have reported.

The smartphone, which sold more than 1.5 million units in China, is a part of Honor, a "youth-focused mobile phone brand”.

According to the Business Times, Huawei has invested heavily to establish Honor as a standalone brand challenging Beijing-based Xiaomi Inc in appealing to digitally savvy consumers.

George Zhao, president of Huawei's Honor brand, said the handsets would be mainly promoted and sold online in Europe, as they were in China. The company made its vMall e-commerce platform available across the continent on Thursday.

This is live now, and can be used if you are in the UK, France, Germany, Portugal, Belgium, the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, or Switzerland.

According to Mr Zhao, the smartphone is very successful. "We have shipped more than 1.5 million since June 13, only in China." Huawei, which also sells smartphones to the mass market of consumers and business users, is aiming to become the first Chinese smartphone maker to sell more than 100 million phones this year.

Xiaomi has a stated sales target of between 80 million and 100 million phones.

The Huawei Honor 7 features a 5.2-inch full HD display (1080x1920px), a 20-megapixel back camera, 3GB of RAM and a 3100 mA/h battery.

It comes in a solid metallic casing, and features a fingerprint scanner.

It is powered by a quad-core 2.2GHz Cortex-A53 processor, and works on Google’s Android 5.0 Lollipop operating system.

The Honor 7 will be priced at £249.99 in Britain.