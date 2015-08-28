Intel invests £39m into drone-makers Yuneec

Intel is showing it's serious about its drone business, with another large investment completed this week. The American company has, according to multiple media reports, invested $60 million (£39m) into Yuneec.

Yuneec is a Shanghai-based company making drones and other airborne vehicles for business, and customers alike.

The financial injection will go into joint research on future projects, the media have said.

This is not the first time Intel has invested in a drone-making business. In the past 12 months, we have seen it investing in Airware and PrecisionHawk.

In a video announcing Intel’s latest move, CEO Brian Krzanich said his company “believes in a smart and connected world, and one of the best ways to bring that smart and connected world to everyone and everywhere has been drones.”

He added, “We’ve got drones on our road map that are going to truly change the world and revolutionize the drone industry.”

CEO of Yuneec, Tian Yu, says their focus is on creating drones with a flat learning curve, which can be used right out of the box.

Yuneec’s current copters include the Typhoon Q500+ offered as a “total aerial-ground imaging solution.” The kit offers 4K/30FPS UHD video, 1080p/120fps slow motion video, 12-megapixel still images, and a controller with a built-in 5.5-inch touchscreen.

Coming soon is the Tornado H920 (header image) “for professionals,” a sturdy-looking six-rotor system with a three-axis gimbal for capturing super-steady high definition video and images.

The drone market is potentially huge, but could also be largely hindered by laws and regulations currently being drafted worldwide. The biggest questions around drones revolve around safety and privacy issues.