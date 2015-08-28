Windows 10 users will be able to stream Apple's iPhone event and now I'm just waiting for pigs to start flying.

Until now, people not using OS X, who wanted to see the unveiling of the new iPhone had to place extra effort to do so, because the stream was simply not supported. They had to use various unofficial streaming links.

But now, thanks to certain changes within Microsoft's new Edge browser, the limitations are no more. This is because the software supports the same HTTP Live Streaming technology found in Apple apps like QuickTime and Safari.

This morning, Apple has confirmed a press event for 9 September, sending out invites for the media shindig which will see the launch of the new iPhones – and the refresh of the Apple TV streaming media box of tricks, as well as other potential goodies.

The event will take place at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium over in San Francisco. Proceedings will kick-off at 10:00 local time, which is 18:00 UK time, as usual.

The invitation shows the top of the Apple logo, and there’s the ever present single sentence hint as to what will be revealed, with this year’s tagline being, appropriately enough: “Hey Siri, give us a hint.”

So we can expect to hear plenty about Apple’s digital assistant, and indeed this is thought to be a reference to the fact that Siri will come integrated with the new Apple TV box, possibly with a microphone in the remote control allowing for voice searches and commands.