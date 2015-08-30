10 of the top smartphone apps for car owners [Infographic]

There is a large selection of smartphone apps that can be useful to car drivers. Chances are, if you are reading this article, you are familiar with only a few of them - Google Maps and Waze are the most-likely suspects - and wish to try out new ones.

The app store on your smartphone gives you a sea of options, but finding interesting things to try can prove to be a daunting challenge, especially if you are not particularly patient or if time is short. Luckily, we have an infographic detailing the 10 apps to try first.

Southside Motor Factors, the company which has created this infographic, has compiled a list of the 10 most-recommended apps that car owners should check out based on popular articles from various outlets. Of the 10, four are available for either Android or iPhone, while the other six are cross-platform offerings that can be downloaded on both platforms.

TuneIn Radio is the only one which is not specifically meant for car drivers or to be used in a car. The service allows users to listen to radio stations from anywhere in the world using their smartphone, for free; even though your car most likely has a radio, the selection is surely not as generous.

If you need an alternative navigation tool, the infographic lists Scout and NavFree as options. FuelLog is for those who wish to keep track of fuel consumption and running costs, among other things.

Torque is probably the most-interesting for car geeks, being able to display various information from the engine (you'll have to get an adapter to get it to work though).

Photo Credit (top): ssguy/Shutterstock