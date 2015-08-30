IT diversity: Which companies are topping the charts and why?

Diversity in the workplace is a hot topic in technology at the moment and is important because it increases creativity, encourages personal growth, and fosters more independence.

IT companies are learning that they should embrace diversity because it results in smarter, higher performing employees and teams. Failure to attract top talent could result in missing out on better ideas, products and inventions.

Here are three technological companies leading the way in diversity and inclusion.

IBM

IBM is not only a global technology leader, but also an excellent example of a commitment to diversity. IBM believes that diversity goes beyond superficial hiring practices and legal protection for employees. They have developed a more integrated and creative approach to holistic diversity.

As a company, IBM engages in diversity partnerships and maintains a diversity events calendar and recruitment program. The national diversity recruitment program, called Project View, helps minorities and people with disabilities apply for IBM career opportunities. This program also works with a variety of diverse organisations, such as the National Society of Hispanic MBAs, and the Society of Women Engineers.

Cox Communications

Cox is a digital cable television and telecommunications service, specialising in Internet, digital cable and telephone services. The president of Cox chairs the company’s National Diversity & Inclusion Council, and has been consistently ranked as a leading diversified company by DiversityInc Best Practices.

Cox maintains national diversity partnerships with the National Urban League, League of United Latin-American Citizens, and the Human Rights Campaign. In addition, they embrace diverse perspectives and cultural competence through supporting local and national diversity councils and mentoring and career development programs.

They also work with the National Minority Supplier Development Council to maintain a diverse supply chain around all their operations.

Apple

According to a recent Fortune magazine article, Apple is making great strides in improving its workplace diversity. Among the top 14 Silicon Valley companies, Apple ranked first for overall ethnic diversity, and second for leadership gender diversity. Altogether, Apple ranked second place and beat out many famous companies, including Microsoft, Cisco, and Twitter.

Apple believes that diversity is vital for Apple’s future and innovative potential. In order to demonstrate their commitment to diversity, Apple releases national and global diversity reports. In 2014, Apple hired 65 per cent more women globally and 50 per cent more black employees in the U.S. Apple enjoys a diverse array of network associations, such as the Apple Muslim Association, Women@Apple, and the Human Rights Campaign (HRC).

Diversity is critical to business success in the modern world. IBM, Cox, and Apple are three exemplary IT companies that every business should learn to imitate.