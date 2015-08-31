Facebook will detect pirated videos

Facebook has announced new ways to combat video piracy on its website, reacting thus to multiple critics regarding the way it handles the issue.

According to a blog post by the company, Facebook has developed a tool which will notify video creators when their clips have been reposted without their permission.

Announcing its new approach, Facebook said: "Our matching tool will evaluate millions of video uploads quickly and accurately, and when matches are surfaced, publishers will be able to report them to us for removal." The new tool will be available to a "small group of partners" while the company improves the technology.

The technology will, apparently, also be able to recognise when someone uses parts of other people’s clips in their own, as well.

“This technology is tailored to our platform, and will allow these creators to identify matches of their videos on Facebook across Pages, profiles, groups, and geographies,” the company says.

Facebook has invested a lot of time and effort into creating a comprehensive video service within its website. First it added the auto-play on mobile feature, back in December 2013, allowing videos uploaded directly to the site to be played automatically once the user has scrolled to it.

Then it added a view counter to its videos in September 2014.

However, this new technology is not fully automatic. Unlike YouTube, which blocks pirated clips by itself through the Content ID system, Facebook will only notify the original owner, waiting for him / her to make the first step.