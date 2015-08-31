Google to end Flash advertising in Chrome

Google will be the one to slam the final nail into Flash’s coffin, as it blocks Flash advertising from its Chrome browser.

According to media reports on Monday, Google has announced it will turn all Flash animations into static images on Tuesday, September 1, to protect its users against potential malicious code injections.

The move, first announced in June, has been trialled in the Beta Channel.

Google is not the first one to ban Flash, but it might be the most important one for the platform.

Apple never supported it, with even the late Steve Jobs saying back in 2010 his devices won’t support it because of rapid energy consumption, poor performance on mobile devices, abysmal security, lack of touch support, and desire to avoid "a third party layer of software coming between the platform and the developer".

Arguments to what Steve Jobs was saying would come after he had passed away. Recently we have witnessed countless hacker attacks against the platform, forcing Mozilla to block Flash by default within its Firefox browser.

Amazon has also banned Flash advertising for all adverts it hosts.

Chrome users will now actively have to choose to animate advertising content, which Chrome will "intelligently select", according to Google.

The overall internet experience for the average user won’t change much, though. According to a report by The Inquirer, mobile phones have been Flash free for a long time, and it doesn't seem to have done them any harm. Chrome for Android hasn't used Flash for several years, and in doing so has accelerated the decline of this relic of a bygone era.