Leaked video shows Sony Xperia Z5 Premium

Someone has made a mess out of a hands-on video showing the upcoming Sony Xperia Z5 smartphone, and the clip leaked online.

The clip, showing a journalist from the French tech portal Clubic.com and Olivier Terme, Sony Mobile France Marketing Director, discussing the device, is now available on YouTube.

The Xperia Z5 is a part of a new line of Sony smartphones, including the Xperia Z5 Compact and Xperia Z5 Premium. All devices are expected to be unveiled during the IFA 2015 conference.

The good guys over at the Xperia blog have translated the video, and they say it describes the Z5, saying the devices will have an XPERIA logo on the side of the aluminium frame. These will also be the first Sony Xperia models to feature a fingerprint sensor.

The Z5 device will have a 5.5-inch 4K display, and a 23-megapixel back camera.The camera will also have the "fastest autofocus on the market“, with 0.03 seconds. According to a translation by a commenter, Terme had said low light photos will also see improvements.

The new Xperia Z5 phones will feature capless microUSB ports and will be water and dust resistant. The will further offer two-day battery backup. It appears the devices will be powered by the Snapdragon 810 processor.

The IFA 2015 is a trade show for consumer electronics and home appliances. Today it is one of world's leading trade shows for consumer electronics and home appliances, and it will kick start from September 4-9 in Berlin, Germany.