New BlackBerry Venice images emerge

A couple of new photos of a BlackBerry phone have emerged, and if it turns out these images are real, then they're the first photos of the upcoming Android Blackberry phone.

The phone, named Venice, will apparently be a slider phone, featuring Google's Android operating system and a physical QWERTY keyboard.

The sliding mechanism will allow the user to simply slide the keyboard downwards to start using it.

A Taiwanese website called Tinhte has unveiled more images of BlackBerry Venice, showing different Android apps such as contacts, calendar, Gmail, etc.

The power button is placed on the left side of the handset, while SIM and microSD cards will be placed on the top of the device.

https://twitter.com/NDTVGadgets/status/638218984282681344?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Home and volume controllers are placed on the right side.

In terms of specs, the BlackBerry Venice will be a fairly powerful phone.

It will come with a Snapdragon 808 chipset that includes a hexa-core CPU that clock at 1.8 GHz. It will feature 3GB of RAM, and a display with the resolution of 1440 x 2560 pixels. Although the report does not mention the size of the display, the images reveal that it will be featuring a curved glass for the screen.

The back camera is expected to be an 18-megapixel one, with features like dual LED flash and Optical Image Stabilization. In the front, there will be a selfie shooter of 5-megapixel.

Venice will come with a 3,000 mA/h battery, or better.

The handset could be made available by major carriers of the U.S. from November 2015. Meanwhile, rumors also have it that the Canadian company will be releasing an Android variant of the BlackBerry Passport in 2016.