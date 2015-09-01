Allergic to Wi-Fi? France issues disability benefit to EHS sufferers

There are a huge range of allergies out there, but it would be fair to say that being allergic to Wi-Fi is pretty uncommon.

However, a French court has now issued a ruling that legitimises a condition known as Electromagnetic Hypersensitivity (EHS), which causes sufferers discomfort when subjected to a variety of electronic signals.

EHS is not recognised as a medical condition by the majority of scientific and medical communities, but those who claim to have the condition purport to suffer from headaches, rashes and fatigue when exposed to Wi-Fi, radio and other similar wireless signals.

The French courts have previously refused to recognise EHS, but have undergone a recent U-turn by granting £500 a month in disability benefit to Mariane Richard, after she claimed that she had been forced to live in a barn in the countryside in order to escape Wi-Fi signals, which are much more predominant in urban areas.

Although, Ms Richard’s case is unlikely to quash the scepticism surrounding EHS, it is likely to set a legal precedent that will lead to a spate of similar cases.

This is also not the first time that EHS sufferers have argued for greater support. Last month, a school in Massachusetts, USA, was sued for $250,000 after a mother argued that a recent boost to the school’s Wi-Fi signal had caused her son to become ill.