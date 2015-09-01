Ashley Madison claims it will not close, despite incoming lawsuits

Adultery website Ashley Madison said it will not be forced to shut down, claiming rumours of its financial situation have been greatly exaggerated.

The response comes after two class action lawsuits in Canada and the United States, sent to Ashley Madison’s parent company Avid Life Media. These lawsuits, if pushed through the court, could cost Avid Life Media hundreds of millions.

Even with the imminent threat of legal action, Ashley Madison claims it continues to grow in users. It also tried to debunk the claim that most of the female users on the site are bots, operated in part by the team over at Ashley Madison.

The leaked information from Impact Team has been analysed and plenty of the female IP addresses lead straight back to Avid Media Life’s headquarters. There is also millions of inactive users, showing a jump away from the site following the hack.

Ashley Madison has yet to answer questions on the £12 profile delete they offer to users. Several users, including those that filed class action lawsuits, claim the auto-delete function does not work and Ashley Madison should pay for the breach in trust.

Impact Team hacked the site last month in one of the largest data breaches this year, exposing 33 million email addresses. Data teams have used this information to figure out the demographics and activity on Ashley Madison, coming to the conclusion a lot of users are inactive and the vast majority are male.

Even though it could be possible Ashley Madison has received a bump in recognition, we doubt people are flocking to a service where all information is out in the open.