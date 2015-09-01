Daily deal: Save £100 on a Seagate Backup Plus 2TB external hard drive

So, after enjoying the delights of an extended weekend, it's back to the office for the rest of a shortened week and another great bargain.

Today's daily deal features a Seagate Backup Plus 2TB portable 2.5-inch external hard drive for PC and Mac, which can be yours for just £59.99, a saving of £106.04 (64 per cent).

Seagate's Backup Plus Slim Portable Drive is the simple, one-click way to protect and share your entire digital life. At 12.1 millimeters thin, it’s ready to take with you wherever you go.

All your photos, movies, and videos can be backed up using the downloadable Seagate Dashboard software, including the ones you’ve shared on Facebook, Flickr, and YouTube. Run a one-click backup or schedule an automatic backup plan to protect your files on your at your convenience.

Furthermore, high-speed USB 3.0 and 2.0 connectivity offers plug-and-play functionality on your PC and Mac without the need of an external power supply.

To get this deal on a Seagate Backup Plus portable external hard drive for yourself, simply click the 'Buy Now' button above or below.