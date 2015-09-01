Google accused of monopoly abuse in India

Europe and the United States are not the only regions of the world where Google is being accused of abusing its dominant position.

India is the latest of the countries claming Google has been abusing its dominant position in the search engine market to highlight its own services, at the expense of the competition.

According to a report by The Guardian, preliminary findings of the three year old probe have been submitted to the competition commission of India and to Google.

Several local websites have been complaining, saying Google has been unfairly highlighting its own services. The accusations are similar to those already filed in the United States and Europe and other parts of the world.

The company has until September 10 to respond to these preliminary Indian findings, although the deadline could be extended. Google says it will prove it has done nothing wrong.

The American search engine giant is already facing similar problems in other parts of the world. In Europe, for example, it has rejected EU's antitrust charges.

“We believe that the SO’s preliminary conclusions are wrong as a matter of fact, law and economics,” Google general counsel Kent Walker said in a written statement last Friday.

European regulators are currently examining Google's response. If the search engine loses its European case, it could face a multi-billion Euro fine.

Antitrust regulators in the US wrapped up a probe into Google’s practices in 2013 without requiring that the company make any major changes to how it ranks websites.