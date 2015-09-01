Hackers steal data from 250,000 jailbroken iPhones

If you have an iPhone and you have jailbroken it – your data is at risk of being stolen. Or, it might have been stolen already.

According to a report by The Telegraph, approximately 250,000 valid Apple accounts have been compromised, but only those with jailbroken phones.

Among the stolen data are login details, purchasing receipts and device IDs.

Here’s what Palo Alto Networks says about the malware:

“KeyRaider steals Apple push notification service certificates and private keys, steals and shares App Store purchasing information, and disables local and remote unlocking functionalities on iPhones and iPads.”

Since it makes unlocking the device harder, it is a good platform for extortions – forcing users to pay to be able to use their device again.

It can also download and buy apps without your permission if you refuse to pay the ransom, the hacker could simply charge hefty amounts of app charges to your credit card out of spite, adding to the already massive headache anyone affected will probably have by now.

Jailbreaking is a process of unlocking iPhones usually locked for certain carriers. The process also removes hardware restrictions on iOS and allows you to access banned apps and customise your phone.

The KeyRaider malware was allegedly spread through Cydia, a popular third party app store for jailbroken devices.The malicious software uploaded all of the stolen information to a separate server, but because it wasn’t secure, the researchers who discovered the hack managed to download some of the stolen data before being cut off themselves.

If your iPhone is not jailbroken, you have no reason to fear.