Lenovo reveals ThinkPad E-Series laptops and other SMB targeted machines

Lenovo has been busy over at IFA in Berlin, making a number of announcements of new machines – both laptops and desktop PCs – aimed squarely at SMBs.

First off, Lenovo unveiled the ThinkPad E-Series laptops, available with 14in and 15.6in anti-glare displays and with either Intel or AMD CPUs inside.

Lenovo claims these machines will offer up to 9 hours of battery life, and come with up to 16GB of memory, plus optional SSDs for nippier performance, and discrete graphics cards for those who need some more oomph on the pixel shifting front.

There will also be optional fingerprint security to keep your data safer should the unthinkable happen and your laptop be stolen or lost.

The ThinkPad E560 model (pictured above) will also boast an Intel RealSense 3D camera, supporting a number of applications, and of course offering facial recognition on the security front.

Other laptops revealed include the Lenovo M41, a 14in notebook which is thin and light, and is powered by Intel's Core i7 Skylake CPUs backed by Radeon R7 graphics.

There are also the Lenovo E41 and E51 laptops, which have 14in and 15.6in up to full HD displays respectively, and optional fingerprint security, plus the B41 and B51 value for money business machines.

As for the desktops Lenovo showed off, these included the S200 tower desktop which is apparently an ideal solution for those looking for a classic PC with upgrade flexibility and capacious storage options, and the S500 which is a small form factor PC which Lenovo claims is "26 per cent smaller than typical small factor desktops".

The company also unveiled the new Lenovo S series of all-in-one desktops, with 19.5in, 21.5in and 23in models featuring full HD displays and Windows 10. These are apparently sleek and stylish looking, yet wallet friendly.

Dilip Bhatia, vice president PC Design and Marketing at Lenovo, commented: “Our latest range of products designed for small businesses deliver on all fronts and offer customers peace of mind with class-leading security features, renowned reliability and performance options giving them the freedom to work how they want.”

The ThinkPad E-Series laptops will be on shelves in November, with four different models starting from $449 (£290), with the other notebooks and desktop PCs set to be launched at some stage during the fourth quarter (pricing for these has yet to be confirmed).