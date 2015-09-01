Qualcomm's new processor will learn how to detect malicious apps

Mobile chip giant Qualcomm is taking a stab at the malware growth on Android, adding a new artificial intelligence system into Smart Protect on the Snapdragon 820 processor.

The new system will notice changes in performance, user privacy and security after an app is downloaded or updated. If any of the changes are deemed malicious, Qualcomm will block the app and add it to a list of malicious apps.

Since all of this is done on the chip, Qualcomm can run the tests offline.

Malware is still a problem on Android, especially for users that download apps off third party stores. Google has made decent attempts at shoving malware off to the side, but some users are still affected.

It is another move by Qualcomm to offer more on the processing unit, to help manufacturers with security and APIs. The company also offers fingerprint and application security on the Snapdragon 810.

Qualcomm has had trouble with the Snapdragon 810 overheating, causing a few providers to move back to the Snapdragon 808 or choose another provider. MediaTek has picked up a few Android partners, and Samsung moved to its Exynos brand.

Hopefully, the failure of the Snapdragon 810 has pushed Qualcomm to make an even better chip. The company is internally testing the Snapdragon 820, with a planned launch in the next few months.

Smartphone manufacturers are already testing the Snapdragon 820 on new devices, in preparation for the launch later this year. We expect to see a few devices at IFA in the coming week to launch running the Snapdragon 820 chip.