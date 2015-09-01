Samsung reveals Gear S2 and Gear S2 classic smartwatches

Samsung has finally unveiled its new smartwatch, or rather smartwatches, the Gear S2 and the Gear S2 classic.

The devices have been the subject of much previous teasing and leakage, and as expected, they are circular watches with a rotating bezel to help navigate the UI (along with home and back buttons).

They are also powered by Tizen, Samsung's own OS, with what the company describes as an intuitive and custom user experience on offer.

The Gear S2 is designed for those who appreciate a modern and minimalistic look (see the above image), whereas the classic variant caters for those who prefer a more traditional looking watch, with a black finish and matching leather band.

The core spec of the smartwatches is the same, with both having a 1.2in circular screen featuring a resolution of 360 x 360, driven by a 1GHz dual-core CPU, and 512MB of RAM.

4GB storage is on offer, along with NFC, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and an array of sensors – these include an accelerometer, gyroscope, heart rate monitor, barometer and ambient light monitor.

The main differences are that the classic variant is a touch lighter (5 grams) and a little smaller, but both watches pack a 250mAh Li-ion battery which Samsung claims offers two to three days’ worth of life, and is wirelessly charged via an included dock.

There will also be a 3G variant of the Gear S2 (although not the classic version), which will be a tad bigger and heavier still (by 4 grams), and will of course have a 3G modem on board, along with a bigger 300mAh Li-ion battery – though the typical usage will be two days.

JK Shin, CEO and Head of Samsung’s IT & Mobile Business, commented: “For the past several years, Samsung has pioneered and advanced the wearables category, bringing brave new concepts to the smart wearables market.

“The Samsung Gear S2 reflects Samsung’s most progressive innovation. It is the perfect complement for any occasion, easily taking you from day to night, from work to workout – and ensuring that you get more out of every moment in your day, by making it smarter and ultimately more personal and fun.”

