Women are from Pinterest, men are from Twitter

There is no connection between levels of education and whether or not someone uses social media because, as it turns out – everyone uses social media.

However, there is a correlation between a person’s education, income and gender and which social media it uses. According to a fairly extensive research paper by the Business Insider, women are more likely to use Pinterest, while men are more likely to use Twitter.

In terms of age, the younger audience is more inclined to Tumblr and Snapchat, and when it comes to income, higher-paying adults seem to visit LinkedIn the most.

Here are a few of the key takeaways from the BI Intelligence report:

Among US female internet users, 42 per cent reported being on Pinterest in Pew's late-2014 survey, compared to only 13 per cent of men.

Thirty-two per cent of US teenagers cited it as their most important social network in Piper Jaffray's twice-annual teen survey, compared to only 14 per cent saying that of Facebook.

Forty-five per cent of Snapchat's adult users are between 18 and 24, followed by Vine (28 per cent) and Tumblr (28 per cent), according to comScore.

LinkedIn is used by 44 per cent of Americans with income of $75,000 (£48,000) or more, according to Pew.

Seven per cent of all people in the US aged 12 and older use WhatsApp, according to the Edison Research and Triton Digital survey.

Less than two-fifths of Facebook's adult user base in the US is aged 18 to 34, according to comScore.